Here are nine schools all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.
1.
Downs View Special School in Warren Road, Brighton, was last inspected in 2020.
The last Ofsted report said: "This is an extremely friendly and welcoming school where pupils feel happy and safe."
Photo: Google Streetview
2.
West Hove Infant School in Portland Road, Hove, was last inspected in 2013 when inspectors said: "Pupils make outstanding progress throughout the school and at the end of Year 2 reach above-average levels of attainment in reading, writing and mathematics."
Photo: Google Streetview
3.
Hill Park School, in Foredown Road, Portslade, is a community special school and was rated outstanding after a full inspection in 2014 and a short inspection in 2019. Inspectors said it was an 'outstanding school where pupils are happy, feel safe and make rapid progress. They feel valued and cared for'.
Photo: Google Streetview
4.
Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) in Dyke Road was rated Oustanding in its last inspection in 2012. Inspectors said: "Teaching and learning are outstanding, as reflected in outstanding outcomes."
Photo: Google Streetview