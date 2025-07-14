No Ref, No Rules, No Ball! Shoreham schoolchildren's end of year production

Written by Headteacher Darren Vallier and first performed in 1994 by a cast including broadcaster, journalist and presenter Allison Ferns, Gary Lynn, Naomi Price and Louis Craig - the 27 pupils of Shoreham Beach Primary put on a show to remember.

It tells the story of two gangs who play a football match to decide who has the right to be in the park. The production included eight songs, plenty of choreography and a football match with no ref, no rules and no ball!

Darren said "We are so proud of the energy, discipline and level of collaboration that the pupils showed. I have seen it performed many times, but this was exceptional."

He continued "It focuses on the themes of friendship, kindness, anti-bullying and acceptance. It was a great way for the pupils to finish their time with us before going on to their secondary schools".

Songs from the show professionally recorded by the pupils will be available to hear on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music very soon.

