Motorsport engineering degree students based in Shoreham have won the inaugural Student Motorsport Challenge 2022 after victory at Silverstone, the home of British motor racing.

The Northbrook College MET Motorsport team included Richard Jepp driving the #65 MET Motorsport Peugeot 107 and taking the team to victory in the final race of the season to secure the championship.

Dr Emma Norton, team principal and course leader, said: "The Student Motorsport Challenge has provided our students with an unrivalled opportunity to learn, compete and network in a professional motorsport environment.

"They have enjoyed some amazing events and gained motorsport industrial experience throughout the year by working for our race team. Winning the championship is just the icing on the cake for them and is so well-deserved.”

The degree-level students have been taking part in the BRSCC Nankang CityCar Cup Championship over the course of the year, competing against other colleges and universities nationally.

The team attended track days around the country, at Oulton Park, Snetterton, Anglesey, Cadwell Park and Croft, with the final race of the championship taking place at Silverstone Circuit. There, they not only won all three of the last rounds of the student championship, they also came second from the grid of 39 other entries in the overall CityCar Cup.

To find out more about Motorsport engineering degrees at Northbrook College, visit gbmc.ac.uk/motorsport. If you are interested in exploring the facilities at the Shoreham Airport Campus and meeting the staff, book a place for the Motorsport Engineering Degree Open Event on Wednesday, November 23.