Northgate Primary School celebrates 70 years!

By Amy Watson
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Northgate Primary School in Crawley celebrated their 70th anniversary on Friday 4th July!

The parents and children were invited for a picnic celebration to celebrate the 70th year of Northgate Primary School.

The event was held on the school fields with stalls for a tombola, raffle, soak the teacher, ice cream vans and more!

The children also took part in a Bake Off competition and designed anniversary year group tea towels for the occasion.

The children also had a visit from Crawley Town's Red Devil, Reggie, who took photos with everyone.

The School Council then helped Mrs Harrison, Head teacher, to plant a new magnolia tree on the school grounds to mark the occasion as they did 70 years ago!

