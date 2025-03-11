Numbers don’t lie – Rye College students are maths superstars

Rye College has been proudly celebrating the achievements of its talented students who participated in this year’s UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Intermediate Maths Challenge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious national competition encourages mathematical reasoning, precision of thought, and problem-solving skills through a rigorous 60-minute, 25-question challenge.

For the third consecutive year, Rye College has taken part, thanks to the dedication of enthusiastic maths teacher, Miss Goodwin—a former Rye College student herself, now in her third year of teaching at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 96 students from Years 9 to 11 who entered, 21 students earned bronze, silver, or gold awards in recognition of their outstanding performance. One particularly impressive achievement was Ethan in Year 8, who tackled the challenge two years early and secured a bronze medal—a testament to his passion for mathematics.

Students at Rye College celebrating their mathematics success

Among the award winners, four students achieved gold, marking them as some of the highest scorers in the competition. Three students earned silver, demonstrating impressive mathematical ability and problem-solving skills. Additionally, fourteen students received bronze, highlighting their strong performance in the challenge.

Among the school’s top-performing students, Wilma (Year 11), Harry (Year 10), and Hannah (Year 9) have advanced to the next stage—the prestigious Pink Kangaroo round. Entry to this invitation-only round is based on qualifying scores in the Intermediate Maths Challenge, and the whole school is incredibly proud of these students’ success.

Miss Goodwin, Maths Teacher at Rye College, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our students embracing the challenge and achieving such brilliant results. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. D. Downes, Head Teacher at Rye College, said: “I am so proud of our students for their brilliant achievements in the UK Mathematics Trust Challenge. I also want to thank Miss Goodwin for her for celebrating the excellence of our students. Our excellent maths provision is part of our broad and ambitious curriculum that challenges our learners and helps them develop key skills for their futures.”