Nursery Bluebell Hill rated 'good' by Ofsted

Sam Leeves - Nursery Manager Chloe Hemsley - Deputy Manager

We are delighted to announce that following an inspection in July, Bluebell Hill Nursery was graded 'good' in all areas.

Some of the many highlights for us in the report are;

"Children are welcomed into a safe and happy environment where they are at the centre of the affectionate and nurturing practice of staff"

"...a curriculum that is as educational as it is fun"

"Children learn to respect one another....they develop lovely friendships"

"Staff well-being is high, and their pride and professionalism shine"