Nyewood Junior School students experience magic at Felpham Community College

By Georgina Chester
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 12:01 BST
Year 5 students from Nyewood Junior school visited Felpham Community College on Tuesday 21st January. They enjoyed a tour of the school and took part in a 'Spellbinding' workshop in our drama studio. They also had the chance to ask our fabulous year 9 helpers any questions about how a primary school is different to a 'big school'.

Magic Days have been running for a number of years at FCC. They are an opportunity for year 5 students to see what a secondary school is like, and that moving up from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 3 education is something exciting to look forward to, and not be worried about.

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at FCC commented;

“We really enjoy these days at FCC, its great to meet the younger students and give them a fun first experience of secondary school.

Students in the Spellbinding Workshop
Students in the Spellbinding Workshop

"Our year 9 helpers are great, they do the tours and a question and answer session and also support the workshops.

"Our next Magic Day is at the end of February with South Bersted and Arundel, working with our Languages department.”

