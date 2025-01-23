Nyewood Junior School students experience magic at Felpham Community College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 5 students from Nyewood Junior school visited Felpham Community College on Tuesday 21st January. They enjoyed a tour of the school and took part in a 'Spellbinding' workshop in our drama studio. They also had the chance to ask our fabulous year 9 helpers any questions about how a primary school is different to a 'big school'.

Magic Days have been running for a number of years at FCC. They are an opportunity for year 5 students to see what a secondary school is like, and that moving up from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 3 education is something exciting to look forward to, and not be worried about.

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at FCC commented;

“We really enjoy these days at FCC, its great to meet the younger students and give them a fun first experience of secondary school.

Students in the Spellbinding Workshop

"Our year 9 helpers are great, they do the tours and a question and answer session and also support the workshops.

"Our next Magic Day is at the end of February with South Bersted and Arundel, working with our Languages department.”