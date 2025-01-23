Nyewood Junior School students experience magic at Felpham Community College
Magic Days have been running for a number of years at FCC. They are an opportunity for year 5 students to see what a secondary school is like, and that moving up from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 3 education is something exciting to look forward to, and not be worried about.
Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at FCC commented;
“We really enjoy these days at FCC, its great to meet the younger students and give them a fun first experience of secondary school.
"Our year 9 helpers are great, they do the tours and a question and answer session and also support the workshops.
"Our next Magic Day is at the end of February with South Bersted and Arundel, working with our Languages department.”