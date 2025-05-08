Oakwood School pupils commemorate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children in all year groups at Oakwood School celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a whole school assembly followed by a Lambeth Walk lesson and a fish and chip picnic.

Headteacher, Mrs Clare Bradbury, impressed upon the children the importance of VE Day and of speaking with elderly relations about their experiences at the end of the war.

The children were asked to reflect on the sacrifices made for their freedom. The whole school had a minute of silence and sang the National Anthem.

The children also had great fun with an outdoor dance lesson learning to do the Lambeth Walk. Children and staff then enjoyed a delicious fish and chip picnic and time together.