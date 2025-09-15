Oakwood School's charity fundraising

Oakwood School charity cheque presentation

The Oakwood School community were delighted to present the charities we supported in the 2024-2025 academic year with a cheque for our fundraising total, an impressive £18,190.83!

The pupils, staff and parents at Oakwood very much enjoyed their partnerships with The Rainbow Centre and Save the children during the 2024-25 Academic Year.

As ever, pupils came up with wonderful ideas to race money and the total was boosted with a contribution from the annual parent summer party.

Headteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury believes it is essential that the pupils engage with charities and understand some of the ways that they can make an impact on their community.

She is delighted with the total donated and looks forward to seeing what ideas the children come up with this year!