Oathill students celebrate excellent set of GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oathall is delighted to announce another year of strong GCSE results, reflecting the hard work, commitment and dedication of students. Students of all abilities have achieved results of which they should be very proud.

Early analysis indicates that their progress and attainment is significantly above national average with 78% of grades awarded at 4 or above, 64% at grade 5 or above and 31% graded at 7 or higher. Students achieved excellent results across a wide and varied curriculum.

There were some exceptional individual performances. 30 students achieved 8 or more results at grade 7 to 9 and 42 students achieved 7 or more grades 7 to 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Headteacher, Toby Houghton said: “Our students should be extremely proud of the results they have achieved today.

We did it! Next stop college.

"These successes highlight the hard work and dedication of our students and I am delighted to see that their efforts have been rewarded. I would also like to thank all our staff for their commitment in supporting our students as they prepared for their exams.

"I wish all the Oathall leavers the very best of luck as they move onto the next steps in their education.”