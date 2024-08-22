Oathill students celebrate excellent set of GCSE results
Early analysis indicates that their progress and attainment is significantly above national average with 78% of grades awarded at 4 or above, 64% at grade 5 or above and 31% graded at 7 or higher. Students achieved excellent results across a wide and varied curriculum.
There were some exceptional individual performances. 30 students achieved 8 or more results at grade 7 to 9 and 42 students achieved 7 or more grades 7 to 9.
New Headteacher, Toby Houghton said: “Our students should be extremely proud of the results they have achieved today.
"These successes highlight the hard work and dedication of our students and I am delighted to see that their efforts have been rewarded. I would also like to thank all our staff for their commitment in supporting our students as they prepared for their exams.
"I wish all the Oathall leavers the very best of luck as they move onto the next steps in their education.”
