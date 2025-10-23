Ocklynge Junior School: Championing inclusion – autism project in Sussex!

The school’s ongoing commitment to encouraging an inclusive environment is exemplified through its innovative approaches and robust support systems for students and their families.

As part of this mission, Ocklynge Junior School is proud to be involved in a pioneering ‘Autism Project’ that not only supports autistic children within the school but also extends essential resources and assistance to their families. Through a series of parent workshops, the school has established a space for learning, connection and collaboration, ensuring that its approach is both holistic and family focused.

This initiative is part of a broader pilot program involving approximately 40 primary schools across Sussex, aimed at delivering early support to cultivate inclusive educational environments.

The project proactively addresses mental health challenges and strengthens the partnership between schools and home, supporting the school’s wider mission and ethos and to the benefit of their young people.

Participating schools, including Ocklynge, have engaged in a rich series of learning sessions covering various vital topics, such as effective communication with parent carers, mental health and emotional well-being, adapting sensory environments, understanding children’s strengths and skills and supporting children who may be prone to becoming dysregulated.

Embracing these principles, #TeamOcklynge has cultivated a neuro-inclusive culture. This includes creating lunch groups where autistic children can socialise and support one another, developing sensory areas for restorative breaks, decluttering classroom walls to minimise sensory overload and helping children understand and celebrate their unique strengths and differences.

As part of this project, the school was invited to produce promotional materials that showcase its journey and achievements. The local authority has recognised the school as a model of inclusive practice, highlighting its work as a benchmark for effective implementation of the project within a school community. This recognition reflects the dedication of Ocklynge leadership, their SEND team and wider staff, the engagement of their family community and the inclusive ethos that permeates every aspect of the school’s operations.

Miss Carlton, Senco at Ocklynge Junior, said: “We are so proud to have taken part in this countywide pilot project, which aligns so well with the school’s own ethos around inclusion and SEND management.

This project has demonstrated that early intervention, open communication and a profound understanding of neurodivergence can significantly enhance the lives of autistic children and young people, making education an easier path to navigate and more enjoyable for our children.

#TeamOcklynge is proud to be part of this transformative journey, a huge thank you to the Autism East Sussex Partnership Board for including us and a final thank you to my team and wider colleagues who have helped bring this project to fruition and, of course, to our supporting families.”

Mr Reilly, Headteacher at Ocklynge, said: "This has been a hugely rewarding project for us here at Ocklynge, demonstrating our commitment and inclusive approach to all of the children in our care.

As ever, I am proud of my team and our Ocklynge children; particularly those that have been involved in this particular impactful, county-wide, project. Well done to them all."

For those interested in learning more about Ocklynge Junior School, part of the South Downs Learning Trust (www.sdlt.org.uk), and its commitment to inclusion, the school will hold their 2025 Open Events next term and throughout November/early December in preparation of the East Sussex Junior School application deadline of 15th January 2026.

MORE DETAILS AND BOOKING INFORMATION for both information sessions and guided tours can be found on the school’s website at www.ocklynge.co.uk.Be sure to book your place, this is a well-attended event at a popular, local and rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted during 2024 inspections.

