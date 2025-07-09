Ocklynge Junior School hosts their Year 6 ‘Ocklynge Cup’ – a celebration of football, fun, and friendship!

The Ocklynge Cup is an opportunity for the school to showcase the best of teamwork and sportsmanship, inviting all Year 6 children - boys and girls - to participate in a day filled with excitement, activity, and camaraderie. Students were invited to don the colours of their designated international football teams, ready for the day’s competition. A gloriously sunny day added to the excitement, electric with a colourful display of competing world flags and representing team colours (face and hair included!), reflecting not only the importance of staying active, but the diversity and unity within our school community.

During the afternoon #TeamOcklynge’s other year groups (across years 3 to 5) were invited to cheer on their favourite teams during the finals, where the two competing teams - Mexico andCameroon - made their grand entrance onto the pitch, ready to battle it out for the Cup. The final match saw nearly 800 of the #TeamOcklynge learners on the field, cheering in unison, a true embodiment of community spirit and inclusion. In the end, it was Mexico who raised the Cup as reigning champions, with Captain Oscar Stace lifting the trophy! Player of the match went to Youssef Cherrouk of #Class6N, whose performance in the final match was – quite frankly – outstanding! Well done to him, to Oscar and the rest of the team and to all that partook in the event.

Mr. Clay’s continued commitment to nurturing a passion for sports among all children, regardless of age or gender, has been instrumental in creating an inclusive environment where every child feels valued and encouraged at Ocklynge.

Mr Clay, coach and Year 6 teacher, said: -

“For the third year running, I am proud to witness this event across our school and, in particular, the sportsmanship displayed by our Year 6 learners and leavers of 2025. Not only does this event support the idea of the importance of sport and mental health, something we hugely promote here at Ocklynge, but it allows our Year 6 leavers to come together for one last event, allowing them to celebrate their time together before leaving us at the end of term in readiness for their secondary journey.

I hope all of our learners enjoyed the event and I look forward to another colourful display of culture, inclusion and camaraderie next summer. Well done to all of Year 6 and a huge thank you to the support shown, in true Ocklynge style, by children and staff alike! Until next year #TeamOcklynge!”

The enthusiasm, perseverance and kindness displayed by the Year 6 students throughout the tournament has, undoubtedly, created further lasting memories as they conclude their educational journey at Ocklynge Junior School. Well done to them all.

As Year 6 leaners, together with their parents/carers, prepare to embark on their next educational chapter to secondary school this September, Mr Reilly and his staff team wish the children and families all the best in their future endeavours.

Mr Reilly, Headteacher, said: -

“Once again, I am so proud of the Year 6 learners here at Ocklynge. This event exemplifies the true spirit of Ocklynge. Our learners ‘outstanding’ efforts and behaviour, as observed in this year’s Ofsted report, are to be congratulated and celebrated.

I wish all of the Year 6 children, and their families, all the very best of luck in their future secondary careers. Together, we have built a firm foundation for them to build upon as they enter into their final week with us here at Ocklynge. I wish them all every success for the future.”

Whether students are off to our trust (South Downs Learning Trust) secondary setting, Ratton School, or elsewhere across our town, they are sure to further embrace school driven opportunities and academic successes. The South Downs Learning Trust can’t wait to report on their future achievements across their family of schools in the new academic year.#StayConnected and follow their social platforms, details at end of this article.

Well done #TeamOcklynge!

