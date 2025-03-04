Ocklynge Junior School welcomes popular local author, Jenny McLachlan!

Jenny captivated the children with her animated assemblies, recounting her childhood love of writing and the challenges she faced along the way. Her enthusiasm for literature was infectious, sparking excitement and a cemented love for reading at Ocklynge. Many of their learners expressed their eagerness to explore her new book (out now!), which quickly become a topic of conversation within the school community. Jenny even took the time to sign many of the children’s bought copies and spent time afterschool meeting/greeting with children and parents alike.

Mr Bain, Curriculum Leader of English at Ocklynge, told us:

"Jenny took the time to sign and illustrate every child's book on the day (about 200 of them!). The children have been buzzing about Dragon Riders of Roar since the day. We're so grateful for Jenny's visit to help inspire our young readers!"

Mr Reilly, Headteacher of Ocklynge, said: -

“We were incredibly grateful to have welcomed back our former student and popular author amongst our learners, Jenny McLachlan, to inspire our children here at Ocklynge with her journey and insights into the world of literature. Jenny’s visit was a reminder of the impact our school can have on nurturing talent.

"As headteacher, I couldn't be prouder of our learners, whose impeccable behaviour throughout the day showcased their star behaviour and respect. We love reading here at Ocklynge and it is heartening to see their continued love for reading, which fuels their imagination and curiosity. Thank you again to Jenny for sharing her passion and storytelling talent with our school community."

Jenny McLachlan, Author, said:-

“I absolutely loved visiting Ocklynge the school where I, aged eleven, fell in love with reading and decided that I wanted to be an author and illustrator. We had a brilliant day hatching dragons out of eggs and designing dragons together. The children were full of brilliant ideas and so friendly and polite - I don’t think I’ve ever had so many ‘thank yous’ before at a school event! It was brilliant to be back where my dream began, and I would like to say my own thank you to the children, parents and staff for making me so welcome.”

The staff and children at Ocklynge Junior School extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jenny McLachlan for her time and energy, which have undoubtedly inspired our young readers to embrace the world of literature with enthusiasm and creativity. Well done to them all. This week schools locally will celebrate the national day of #WorldBookDay, and we are certain that there will be many dragon costumes amongst the Ocklynge team! What will your child(ren) be wearing? We can’t wait to see!

For more information about Jenny McLachlan and her books, including the enchanting ‘Dragon Riders of Roar’, check out her website. Books are available for purchase locally and online and promise to ignite the imaginations of readers of all ages.

Together, let’s continue to inspire a love of reading in our local children. Ocklynge Juniors certainly have. Well done #TeamOcklynge!

