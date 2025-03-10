Ocklynge School celebrates OPAL (Outdoor Play & Learning) Platinum Award and hosts its first play conference for aspiring schools!

Ocklynge School proudly announced a significant milestone in its commitment to outdoor play and learning by receiving the prestigious OPAL Platinum Award, putting them in the top 1% of all schools in the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This honor was presented and celebrated with school leadership staff, their dedicated OPAL #PlayTeam, children across years 3 to 6 in their #TeamOcklynge parliament, alongside officials from OPAL Outdoor Play and Learning CIC. The presentation of the award marks a remarkable achievement for the school community and a testament to their ongoing dedication to enhancing children’s play experiences, and all within a year of initiating the programme.

You can read Ocklynge’s BLOG which explores OPAL, its implementation and benefits, LINK HERE : https://Ocklynge_wordpress.com/2024/12/19/BLOG_opal-play-ocklynge/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conjunction with this celebration, Ocklynge recently hosted its first ‘Play Conference’ in order to share best practice and showcase the demonstrable improvement to their play offerings for their children. The event was supported by OPAL officials, championing the work and platinum status that Ocklynge have achieved.

Play Conference at Ocklynge Junior School

The event welcomed county wide school leaders and staff, providing a platform for a day of exploration and dialogue focused on best practices in play and learning. Attendees were given the opportunity to share knowledge and experiences, fostering a sense of collaboration among OPAL schools and those beginning their own journeys in outdoor play.

The atmosphere at the conference was vibrant, with Ocklynge staff passionately discussing their OPAL experiences and the play offerings available to their learners. The enthusiasm displayed by the team was a highlight of the event, emphasising the importance of play in educational settings.

Ocklynge School extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, the OPAL team for their unwavering support, and, most importantly, to the staff and children whose efforts continue to elevate the school’s reputation as a leader in play-based learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the play initiatives at Ocklynge School, please visit the Ocklynge website HERE : ocklynge.co.uk/key-information/opal/

Keep up the great work #TeamOcklynge, how lucky your children are – current and those to come this September. Well done to you all.