Ofsted hails ‘exceptional care’ at outstanding Sussex children’s home

A children’s home run by West Sussex County Council has been praised for providing exceptional care after it was once again rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors highlighted the significant progress made by children at Orchard House, in Cuckfield, where ‘staff are keenly focused on children’s development and their welfare’.

The residential children’s home provides both short and long-term care for up to 16 children aged between five and 18 years with learning disabilities.

The newly published report also recognised:

• The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

• Children are consulted regularly, and their views are sought about their choices for activities.

• Staff work exceptionally well to facilitate visits and offer excellent support to parents and families.

• Thorough care planning, working closely with parents and social workers, helps children to feel safe and enjoy their time at the home.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said: “I’m delighted Ofsted has recognised the hard work and dedication of those at Orchard House who continue to follow a children first approach that helps young people fulfil their potential.

“We have invested significantly in Orchard House as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping children safe.

"This included updating sensory rooms and play areas, as well as making sure bedrooms meet each child’s needs but also reflect their individual personalities.

“But our children’s homes are so much more than bricks and mortar.

"That’s why I’m so pleased to see the outstanding levels of support and care by the team at Orchard House shine through in the report.”

Read the full report on the Ofsted website at files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50275308

To find out about West Sussex children’s homes and the current vacancies, visit the county council’s Careers in Children’s Residential Care webpage at www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobs/featured-jobs/childrens-residential-care-careers