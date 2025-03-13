Ofsted rates East Sussex College as ‘Good’ in all areas with a STRONG contribution to Local Skills

East Sussex College remains a consistently good provider following a full enhanced inspection across its campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, and Newhaven. The College also secured the highest possible sub-judgement for skills as ‘strong,’ demonstrating the impact it has on local communities.

Ofsted stated that students “benefit from learning in an inclusive environment where the College’s ‘PROUD’ values support students in making a positive contribution to their college experience and the community.”

The inspection centred on East Sussex College’s 5000+ 16-18 cohort studying academic and technical programmes, over 7,000 adult students and 1,390 apprentices. The inspection report confirmed that East Sussex College has achieved ‘Good’ ratings in all areas, including; Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, Education Programmes for Young People, Adult Learning Programmes, Apprenticeships, and Provision for Learners with High Needs.

As well as the College’s main campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Newhaven and Ore, the inspection also included the specialist micro-campuses including the Green Training Hub in Hampden Park, the Institute of Technology in Ore, the Creative Skills Studio located within Charleston in Lewes and the Marine Workshops in Newhaven.

Ofsted praised its strong contribution to meeting local skills needs and highlighted the high expectations tutors have for all students and apprentices. Ofsted considered what it is like to be a student with East Sussex College and found that “Students, apprentices and adult learners learn in an extremely supportive and aspirational college environment that inspires their future achievements.”

The report described staff as “highly professional” and highlighted how they motivate students to “complete their studies and flourish.” Furthermore, Ofsted identified that students “participate in a comprehensive range of activities available to them, which broadens and deepens their personal development and enhances their employability. They gain valuable experiences which enhance their confidence.”

The inspection also outlined the College’s position in the communities in which it serves, saying, “Leaders have a clear strategic intent to meet local needs, raise the aspirations of students and apprentices to progress into employment and support the local and regional economy.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College, said, “We’re delighted with our latest Ofsted report, which demonstrates that we are a GOOD & Strong college across all areas. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our valued colleagues and students. The report highlights how our high standards inspire students and apprentices to realise their potential, and we’re proud to see these strengths acknowledged. It also recognises our strong contribution to meeting skills needs, reinforcing our role in preparing students for successful careers and supporting industry needs within our communities.

“This report further reflects our growth and ambitions as we move into the 2025/26 academic year, positioning us as a top provider of further education for years to come.”

The full Ofsted report can be read here: escg.ac.uk/about/ofsted-2025/

