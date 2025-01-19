Ofsted visits Chichester High School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a GOOD and OUTSTANDING day at CHS!

The staff at Chichester High School are pleased to announce that following a recent Ofsted inspection, the school has been rated as 'Good' in all areas, with the Sixth Form recognised as an 'Outstanding' provider of education for the Chichester community.

Read the report: reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/140105

Co-Headteachers Mrs Naomi Lewry and Dr Nicholas Taylor were thrilled to receive this recognition of the hard work and dedication of both the staff and students. They stated, “This is an important milestone in our journey as a school and acknowledges not only the excellent work of our students but also the quality and breadth of our pastoral care.

We are grateful for the support and commitment of the families who trust us with the education of their children and are determined to make Chichester High School the destination of choice for families in the Chichester community.”