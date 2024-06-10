‘One in a billion’ Brighton teacher up for national award – and needs your nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brighton teacher described as a ‘real life Miss Honey’ has been nominated in a national Teacher of the Year competition, led by Miconex and sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound, with £1250 in Brighton Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Carden Nursery and Primary School teacher, Holly Everett, was nominated for the award by parent Rachel Weller who said: “Miss Everett can only be described as ‘one in a billion.’ They say that there’s that one teacher in your life who really makes such a difference and for us that is Miss Everett. Over the last two years as our daughter’s teacher, she has truly made the biggest impact on our lives.

“Our daughter Zoe has some complex learning needs and suffers with epilepsy. We want her to feel part of a mainstream, school community and Miss Everett is the person who has enabled this and accommodated Zoe more than anyone.

"Miss Everett just knows what to do in every situation, and has every single child’s interests at heart. She’s the most caring, kind, skilled, understanding, thoughtful teacher that any child could be blessed to be taught by.

Carden Nursery and Primary School teacher Holly Everett with pupils .

“Creating a wonderful and safe learning environment for her pupils is a priority for Miss Everett. She always goes above and beyond, such as purchasing resources specific to children’s needs, for example a tent for quiet time, a reading/chill carpet and sensory area and a peanut exercise ball - especially designed for students who need some time to regulate.

"When my daughter, due to her condition, required an adult to be in the pool with her during her swimming sessions at school, Miss Everett gave up her own planning time to support her, ensuring she was safe. And I know Miss Everett gives her own time to support many other children. She creates excellent relationships with families and keeps in regular contact to ensure her students, and parents, are happy and feeling supported.

“Every day, I see children entering and exiting Miss Everett’s classroom full of happiness and excitement. I can attribute these reactions to the love and care Miss Everett shows to her students coupled with the exciting activities she plans for her pupils. Miss Everett is a real life ‘Miss Honey’. We would love to see Miss Everett win Teacher of the Year and win the prize as she deserves the world.”

Laura Sibley, headteacher at Carden Nursery & Primary School said: “Holly is an amazing teacher and we are lucky to have her here at Carden. She always goes above and beyond for all the children in her class and for children across the whole school. If you could bottle Holly to help create the perfect teacher we would.”

Other teachers at Carden Nursery and Primary School have also received nominations from parents/guardians in the competition.

Other Brighton schools and colleges with teachers nominated to be Teacher of the Year so far include Bevendean Primary School, Mile Oak Primary School, St Bartholomew’s School, City Academy Whitehawk, Aldrington Primary School, Downs Infant School, Coombe Road Primary School, WaterBear College of Music, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Brunswick Primary School and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School.

It is free for people to nominate their Teacher of the Year and all types of teachers are eligible including primary and secondary school teachers, higher education teachers, early years teachers and special educational needs teachers in the UK. The Teacher of the Year competition runs until the 31st August 2024 and the winning teacher will be announced in September 2024.

The teacher who receives the most nominations will be crowned as Teacher of the Year in the national competition. The Teacher of the Year, and their school, will each win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Brighton Gift Card. One person who nominated the Teacher of the Year will also win a £250 local gift card.

Gavin Stewart, CEO at Brilliant Brighton a not-for-profit collective of city centre businesses who come together to put on projects to enhance the city centre, said:“It is fantastic to see the nominations rolling in for schools and teachers from right across Brighton in this national competition. Teachers can have a transformative impact for children and their families which is clear to see from the nomination for Miss Everett and Carden Nursery and Primary School. This is the last half term of the academic year, so there’s never been a better time to nominate a teacher to become Teacher of the Year.”

Miconex’s local gift cards can be spent with local businesses, encouraging a ‘shop local’ ethos and locking spend into local economies.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said:“Teachers like Miss Everett are going above and beyond to support, educate and inspire children, and support families too, which makes a massive difference for that child and their family. If there is a teacher who has made a difference in your child’s life, now is the time to nominate them. It’s free and there is a fantastic prize on offer.”

The Teacher of the Year competition is sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound. Founded in 2018, GiftRound gives people an easy way to collect money for various occasions, including end of term gifts. Town & City Gift Cards are available to buy on the GiftRound store.

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Teacher of the Year competition so we can bring recognition to the many hard working teachers across the UK and Ireland. Teachers’ gifts are amongst the most popular collections on GiftRound so we know how appreciated teachers are by parents and children.

"We hope that people take this opportunity to nominate a teacher that has made a positive impact on their child’s education or their school community, and we look forward to celebrating with the winner of the Teacher of the Year in September.”

Nominate a teacher in the Teacher of the Year competition at teacheroftheyear.co.uk

