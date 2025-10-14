Open events at Ocklynge Junior School – coming in November!

East Sussex County Council has set the junior school application deadline for 15th January 2026 and the team at Ocklynge are eager to welcome prospective families into #TeamOcklynge during their open events and guided morning tours throughout November and December.

As the application deadline approaches, Ocklynge Junior School is preparing to engage with local families, ready to discuss the transition from infant school, Year 2, to a junior school setting in Year 3 and beyond to Year 6. Mr Reilly, Headteacher, and his team look forward to welcoming families, exploring the broad and balanced curriculum, as well as the enriching experiences available to their learners.

These open events are designed not just for new families in Eastbourne, but also for current families of the school. If you have a child enrolled with Ocklynge currently with a sibling ready to join, the team encourage you to still go and discover their comprehensive and thoughtful transition package.

Significant changes have taken place over the last few years at the school, with a good and outstanding Ofsted report being published last year; details below. Mr Reilly, together with his deputies and extended staff team, invite both new and current families to explore their transition approach together, in readiness for families to make use of their preference choice ready for their child’s next educational journey.

With the above in mind and as part of their media package around the topic of ‘transition’ for local families, why not check out their media links below. As follows: -

For more information about their Ofsted outcomes, watch their celebration videoLINK HERE : https://youtu.be/m-zekN4dJKI

For their transition #Podcast, hear directly from the children about what makes them a preference choice at Ocklynge, listen to their #PodcastLINK HERE : https://youtu.be/bb4CdzWRszc

To hear from the Year 3 team and core staff members, with details of how they will help support your child in the first year, read their #Blog LINK HERE : https://rattonschooleastbourne.wordpress.com/2024/10/18/ocklynge-welcome-to-our-school/

We wish Ocklynge Junior School all the very best for their open events, starting next month, be sure to book your place early. Eventbrite link and details available via their website ( www.ocklynge.co.uk) and via their social platforms.

We are sure that the community of Eastbourne will enjoy the opportunity to meet core staff members, hear about everything they have on offer, as well as meet the brilliant children.Go check them out and see how they can help your children #AchieveBelieve&Succeed next year.

