Open morning at Highfield and Brookham School

By David Garlant
Contributor
Published 24th Dec 2024
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Are you looking for a new school?

One which offers a progressive, skills-based curriculum and first-class teaching? Where the children's health and wellbeing are paramount? Then look no further.

Highfield and Brookham, a thriving co-ed nursery, pre-prep and prep school for children aged 2-13 set in beautiful 175-acre grounds, is hosting its first open morning of the new year on Saturday, January 11, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Visitors to the day and boarding school on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, will get the chance to meet school Head Suzannah Cryer, members of her friendly and professional teaching team and take a tour of the school and its exceptional facilities in the company of engaging Year 8 children.

To book a place, visit www.bit.ly/4fvyVym

