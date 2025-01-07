Ormiston Six Villages Academy students get stuck into community action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ormiston Six Villages Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, has taken part in an exciting social action campaign, empowering young people to make a positive difference to the world around them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new programme builds on the success of the national #iWill campaign, which helps Ormiston schools to embed thriving social action projects as part of their curriculum and personal development opportunities.

As part of the inspiring initiative, students have been focusing on how they can do their bit to protect the local environment and encourage wildlife in the area, including organising litter-picking events and building habitats for animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Year 10 student Lucy, said “we have been building animal homes in space 180 this week, an intervention to support students and wildlife and bringing together learning outside of the classroom.” Year 9 student Kiran, said “we are completing litter picking in and around the school academy site to demonstrate our commitment to the community and to support our volunteering section of the DofE award.”

Students from OSVA taking part in a litter picking campaign

Across Ormiston, the schools have also been feeding into a national cookbook made up of delicious student recipes as part of #WeWillCook. Drawing inspiration from family traditions and community narratives, the recipes have captured the voices of multiple generations, celebrating the richness of cultural heritage within a community cookbook, showcasing a blend of history, culture, and culinary creativity.

The final cookbook, supported by Ormiston Trust, has been given to each school to use within food lessons, along with pupils being encouraged to try out new recipes at home.

Alongside giving back to their community, the projects have also been an important opportunity for students to develop crucial employability skills, character, and confidence as young citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy said: “All of our students have loved taking part in this social action project, and we are so proud to see how they have really committed and been passionate about how they can help their community. At Ormiston Six Villages, we are passionate about helping our young people develop all the skills they need to lead happy and successful lives as part of our broad and varied curriculum.”

Students from OSVA taking part in litter-picking

Joe Bradley, Head of Enrichment at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “At Ormiston we are committed to providing all children and young people in our schools with the very best opportunities to flourish both inside and outside of the classroom.”

“It has been inspiring to see students bring such enthusiasm to their social action projects this year. Through this campaign they have developed significant leadership and teamwork skills and left a lasting impression on their communities. Congratulations to everyone who has been involved.”