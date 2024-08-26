Outstanding A-Level results at Battle Abbey School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Battle Abbey School students have delivered an outstanding set of results, improving on last year’s A-Level and BTEC achievements.

More than a third of all grades this year were A* to A, whilst almost two thirds were within the A* - B grades significantly exceeding national figures and enabling over 90% of students to go on to their first-choice destination.

Headteacher, Hannah Blake, said: “I am thrilled that the students have done so well and that their dedication and hard-work over the last two years, combined with the steadfast support of our talented academic staff, has led to a fantastic set of results that really embodies our school value of Aspiration: To Dream Big and Aim High.

"The class of 2024 has secured places in some of the UK's most prestigious and diverse universities including Belfast, Cardiff, Falmouth, Loughborough, Manchester, Nottingham Trent, Rose Bruford, and York to name but a few. These results only underline our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are equipped and empowered to take the next exciting step on their educational journeys in whatever field they choose.”

Pupils celebrate A Level results at the Abbey.

All of our students have achieved brilliantly this year including the 15% of students who celebrated straight As across a wide breadth of subjects.

Among the many success stories several students truly excelled, and as such deserve special recognition: Reilly Biglands achieved 3 A*s and 2 As and will read Mathematics and Physics at the University of Warwick; Ed Stockham achieved 2 A*s and 2 As and he will study Aerodynamic Engineering at the University of Bath.

Felicia Grayston achieved 2 A*s and 2 As and is deciding on her destination; Alfie Gidney’s A*AA will see him read Mathematics at the University of Bath; Anna De Lance-Holmes' A* and 2 As will see her study Marine Biology at Newcastle University; Milly Bennett’s A*A*C, and Sasha Duckett’s A*A*B will see them both go on to take Art Foundation courses at the University of the Arts London.

Martha Roberts’ A*AB will see her travel to Manchester University to read Social Anthropology and Erik Lelliot-Chimenis will stay locally and study an Art Foundation at Hastings College having achieved A*A*C.

Our STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics) subjects performed particularly well with our Fine Art department seeing 86% of grades at A*/A and 100% at A*-B. Photography posted outstanding results with 80% of the cohort achieving A* grades and in the Textiles department every student received an A*.

Computing also performed admirably with 100% of grades at A*-B. Mathematics continues to go from strength to strength and the department saw no less than 86% of the cohort achieve A*-C, while Further Mathematics A Level saw the entire cohort achieve A*-B. Physics and Psychology results were also of note with 83% and 100% at A*-C respectively.

Alongside our A Level and BTEC Curriculum, our extensive Sixth Form Extended Project Qualification programme achieved superb results with 69% of the cohort receiving an A* with 84% of all grades at either A* or A. This A Level equivalent qualification is a hugely valued ‘pre-university’ preparation tool which has allowed them to explore a passion or interest and learn some vital skills for future dissertations or work projects.

Head of Year 13, Jo Simpson, said: “This year has seen a truly diverse and varied range of destinations, which clearly aligns with the much wider ’Post 18’ choices that students are increasingly making.

"We are delighted that their experiences at Battle Abbey School have given them the confidence to take these decisions. These reflect the breadth and challenge within our curriculum, a point equally shown by the thoroughly individual Extended Project Qualifications that were undertaken by our fantastic students. These included hosting a classic sports car show, how hair defines your identity, the design and creation of a magnetic keyboard, an essay on antibiotic resistance, and a project focusing on social media and body dysmorphia.”

Battle Abbey School’s Sixth Form continues to flourish, with results improving year on year. If you would like to find out more, please enquire about Battle Abbey School’s Open Day on Saturday, September 14 by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.battleabbeyschool.com