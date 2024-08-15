Outstanding college – outstanding results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today marks another exceptional year for Bexhill 6th Form College, as students receive their A Level, T Level, and Level 3 Vocational course results. These results reflect the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff over the past two years.

The provisional overall pass rate for A Levels at Bexhill College is predicted to be around 98%, with over 1380 A Level entries.

Twenty-two subjects achieved an impressive 100% pass rate including Biology, Fine Art, Classical Civilisation, Chemistry, all English specifications, Electronics, Ancient History, Politics and RS; with six further subjects achieving a pass rate of 95% or more including Sociology, Economics and Film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive number of students achieved high grades in their subjects, with 73.5% of A Level entries achieving A* to C grades, which will allow them to continue and advance their education at their chosen University destinations, which includes many of the most selective Universities.

Bexhill College front entrance.

Level 3 Extended Diplomas, courses that are the equivalent of three A Levels, also saw a high pass rate this year of 98.5%.

A significant number of these students achieve high grades, with many achieving an overall grade of Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent of three A*s at A Level. Equipped with these results, students will confidently enter directly into employment or continue with their education at University.

T Levels, which are the equivalent of three A Levels, required students to undertake examinations as well as complete a significant period of work placement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the T Levels had a 100% pass rate, with a high percentage of students receiving merit or distinction grades (equivalent to A or B at A Level). The students and staff should be especially proud of this achievement on these still relatively new courses. T

he College would like to thank those employers who provided the placements for these students, without which they would not have been able to successfully complete their T Levels.

Bexhill College was formally recognised as an ‘Outstanding’ education provider this year, following a full Ofsted inspection in January. Over a week, six inspectors conducted an in-depth assessment of all areas of the College’s work.

The Ofsted report highlighted that, “Students thrive in the calm, purposeful and professional environment staff create at the College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College was also confirmed as making a ‘Strong’ contribution to meeting skills needs, one of only two Sixth Form Colleges in the country to receive this highest grade at the time of the inspection. Overall, the College was deemed to be outstanding in areas including the Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, Education Programmes for Young People, and the Provision for Learners with High Needs.

Throughout the academic year, students have excelled in a range of events. In sports, the men’s football academy 1st team were crowned the Chelsea Foundation Cup Champions for the first time, after defeating Carshalton 4-3 in extra time at Chelsea’s Cobham training grounds.

Elsewhere, A Level Modern Language students Chloe La Marca and Vittoria de Jesus were awarded special commendation awards for the best advanced-level translations in the southeast division of the Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators’ Competition.

The results achieved by students at Bexhill College are a result of the hard work and determination of students throughout their years of study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These achievements demonstrate the high levels of success that the College is proud of, as well as the wide range of outstanding opportunities available for students throughout the year, such as careers events and support, enrichment activities, sports teams, subject-related excursions, and guest speakers.

Bexhill College Principal, Karen Hucker, said: "We congratulate all our students on their achievements. Our students have worked extremely hard over the past academic year to achieve this set of amazing results.

"This comes on the back of the ‘Outstanding’ grade the College achieved following the Ofsted inspection in January and represents a positive end to an exceptional academic year. We wish all our students every success in progressing into further study or employment."

Bexhill College is looking forward to welcoming new students in September 2024. Anyone who is interested in joining us who has not yet applied should contact [email protected].