Outstanding GCSE results at Claremont School

By Jordan Whitefoot
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
We are thrilled to announce that our students have achieved another year of excellent GCSE results, reflecting their hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and wider community.

This year, 86% of our students have gained at least five passes with 78% achieving a grade 6 or higher, and many students achieving even higher across their subject choices.

Maths and Science results continue to remain strong with Chemistry and Biology results averaging grade 7. Beyond the core subjects, our students have excelled in a wide range of disciplines, from the creative arts to humanities. These results highlight the comprehensive and inclusive education we provide, fostering both academic and personal growth.

Lea Owen, Deputy Principal, expressed her pride in the students' achievements: "These results are a testament to the resilience and dedication of our students, who are supported by our amazing staff to achieve their best. I am immensely proud of each and every one of them."

Happy student and parent with Deputy Principal, Lea Owen

We also extend our gratitude to the parents and carers whose encouragement and support have been instrumental in helping our students succeed.

Congratulations to all our students for their well-deserved success. We look forward to celebrating your future achievements as you continue your educational journey.

