'Outstanding' GCSE results at Cranleigh School

An outstanding set of academic results have been achieved by Year 11 students at Cranleigh School who sat their GCSE examinations this summer.

Seventy eight per cent of all pupils achieved a 9-7 grade in the core subjects of English and mathematics – an 8 per cent increase on 2024.

Twenty five per cent of all grades were 9s – the highest grade possible – a 5 per cent increase on last year.

And 72 per cent of all grades were in the 9-7 range – up 4 per cent. Fifty nine per cent of students achieved seven or more grades 9-7, up 4 per vent from 2024.

Students at Cranleigh School celebrate their GCSE results

Cranleigh School head Sam Price said: “I’d like to send my congratulations to every GCSE student this year for the dedication they’ve shown in their studies and the outstanding academic results we’ve seen today.

"These results complete a really impressive summer of exam performance, showing how well the school is able to balance students’ academic demands with taking care of their wellbeing and giving them space for wider interests like sport and the performing arts.

"Three quarters of students achieved grades 9-7 in English, mathematics and science making this one of our strongest GCSE years ever.”

Overall, there were 13 subjects where over half the grades were a 9 or an 8, including: Biology (54%), Chemistry (55%), English Language (55%), English Literature (66%), French (50%), Geography (85%), Greek (100%), History (69%), Latin (70%), Music (88%) and Physics (58%).

Eighty four out of the 142 students in the year (59%) achieved seven or more 9-7 grades; 62 students (44%) achieved nine or more 9-7 grades – an increase of 7 per cent on 2024.

Mrs Price added: “Cranleigh offers a really impressive range of subjects beyond the academic core. Our results this year show that in every area we’re helping students to achieve some very high grades, setting them up for further success in the sixth form here and as they go on to university and beyond.

"There’s real dedication on the part of our staff to support each student, meet their needs and push them to achieve the very best for themselves. It’s a summer that should make everyone at Cranleigh School very proud.”