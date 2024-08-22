Outstanding Ofsted followed by best ever GCSE & A Level results at Seaford Head School.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Seaford Head School are once again celebrating as today’s exceptional GCSE results follow on from the outstanding A Level results that were announced last week.

Bob Ellis, the Headteacher, commented: “Our Year 11 and Year 13 students have made it a very special year for Seaford Head School. To follow up on this year’s outstanding Ofsted judgment with our best ever GCSE and A Level results is a fantastic achievement.

"I am so proud of this group of young people and the wider school community. Their education was disrupted by a global pandemic but they have achieved amazing outcomes that will have a significant impact on their future life-chances. With over 95% of students achieving 5 GCSEs all our students should feel extremely proud of themselves.”

Nineteen students secured 10 GCSEs at grades at 7 – 9 including George Millington and Alice Lee. Other top achievers at the school included Matilda Poole (10 grade 9s), Noah Hoch (9 grade 9s), Nina Blackwell-Ryan (9 grade 9s) and Herbert Mandeville, Amy Martin and Erik Rennie (7 grade 9s).

Leah, Alice, Freddie & Alice celebrating fantastic results!

Mr Dean Hooker, the Assistant Headteacher who leads on the curriculum and Key Stage 4 academic outcomes commented: “It was wonderful to see our students collect their results this morning as they have really excelled.

"As a school, we consistently achieve outstanding results but to see the proportion of students who have secured the strong Ebacc qualification almost doubling is absolutely staggering. This will open up so many exciting opportunities for our young people in the future.”

Ahmad Khalil who achieved top grades across all subjects and will be studying Maths, Physics and Biology in the Seaford Head School Sixth Form said, “I want to go on to take an Aerospace Engineering degree at university in the future and I know that the school will help me achieve this ambition.

"Whenever I secured a 6 in my GCSE assessments, my teachers were always pushing me and showing me how to secure a higher grade. That is why students at Seaford Head do so well”.