Outstanding results for A Level and BTEC students at St Philip Howard Sixth Form

Tim Hulse, Headteacher, commented: “I could not be prouder of our students here at SPH. Over the past seven years, their academic achievements have been remarkable—but my greatest pride comes from seeing the kind, capable young adults they have become, and the positive impact they will have on the lives of others.

"As Year 13 students, they have been true role models to our younger years—raising over £15,000 for local charities, supporting one another through challenges, and celebrating every success as part of the SPH Family. We never lose touch with our students and look forward to welcoming them back through our Alumni opportunities to share the exciting adventures that lie ahead.

"I would like to thank every member of staff—teachers, LSAs, admin teams, cleaners, and the site team—whose dedication and tireless efforts create a school culture built on Hope, Love, and Faith. Without their commitment, going the extra mile every day, achievements like these would simply not be possible.

"Finally, a heartfelt thank you to our parents and governors, whose unwavering support and belief in our students form the rock on which this school is built. Your encouragement and enthusiasm inspire us all to keep striving for more.

"Thank you—and congratulations to Year 13!"

A special mention must go to the following students who achieved remarkable grades, of which they should be incredibly proud. Innis Jeffries A*A*A*A*A, Daniel Petrus A*A*A*A, Jerome Brackley A*A*A*, Samuel Chen A*AAA, Abigail Gupy A*A*AB, Lewis Jones A*A*A, TillyBrook A*AAB, Josie Kelly A*A*BB, Salome Vonk A A A A and Olivia Kidd AAAB.

Further outstanding results include Eduardo De Almeido, Finlay Douglas – Green, Joshua Gomes, Harvey Tait–Bower, Felicity Holyoake, Olivia Kidd,Zara Knight, Frankie Thomas and Abigail Tipper.

Aiden Bayley, Abigail Brockhurst, Tia Hart, Harry Harwood, Megija Kacinska, Jemma Langridge, Constance Lloyd and Damon McGreal excelled by showing a fantastic attitude to learning and the highest progress across the Year 13 cohort.

Nesta McNeil, Head of Sixth Form, commented:

"It has been my privilege to witness the remarkable growth of our Year 13 cohort over the past two years. They have demonstrated resilience, maturity and, above all, compassion and kindness. With enthusiasm, they have embraced every opportunity offered to them, meeting challenges head-on and excelling in overcoming them.

"We look forward to following their journeys in the years ahead and welcoming them back to future alumni events. The Sixth Form at SPH continues to go from strength to strength, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the staff and supportive parents who work alongside the dedicated Sixth Form Team to ensure every student thrives and receives the best possible education."

The Sixth Form at SPH welcomes all students from the local area, whether they have previously studied at SPH. We are still accepting applications for Sixth Form starting in September 2025.

Any student interested in joining the SPH Sixth Form should visit the website www.sphsixthform.co.uk, email [email protected], or attend SPH on either Thursday, August 21, or Tuesday, September. 2 We look forward to meeting you!

