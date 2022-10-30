Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas are the hardest to get into.

1. West Wittering Parochial Church of England School, West Wittering West Wittering Parochial Church of England School had 27 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 12 or 44.4% did not get a place.

2. The March CofE Primary School, Chichester The March CofE Primary School had 44 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 25 of these were offered places. This means 19 or 43.2% did not get a place.

3. Jessie Younghusband Primary School, Chichester Jessie Younghusband Primary School had 46 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 19 or 41.3% did not get a place.

4. Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook Hollycombe Primary School had 23 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 8 or 34.8% did not get a place.