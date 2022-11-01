Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Eastbourne and Hailsham areas are the hardest to get into.

Gildredge House School, Eastbourne Gildredge House School had 85 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 58 of these were offered places. This means 27 or 31.8% did not get a place.

The Cavendish School, Eastbourne The Cavendish School had 85 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 60 of these were offered places. This means 25 or 29.4% did not get a place.

Hailsham Community College, Hailsham Hailsham Community College had 75 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 57 of these were offered places. This means 18 or 24% did not get a place.

Polegate School, Polegate Polegate School had 114 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 89 of these were offered places. This means 25 or 21.9% did not get a place.