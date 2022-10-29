Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Horsham area are the hardest to get into.

1. Thakeham Primary School, Storrington Thakeham Primary School had 27 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 12 or 44.4% did not get a place.

2. St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Nuthurst St Andrew's CofE Primary School had 33 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 20 of these were offered places. This means 13 or 39.4% did not get a place.

3. Arunside Primary School, Horsham Arunside Primary School had 94 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 57 of these were offered places. This means 37 or 39.4% did not get a place.

4. Warnham CofE Primary School, Warnham Warnham CofE Primary School had 41 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 26 of these were offered places. This means 15 or 36.6% did not get a place.