Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Mid Sussex area are the hardest to get into.

1. Blackthorn Community Primary Academy, Lindfield Blackthorn Community Primary Academy had 49 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 22 or 44.9% did not get a place.

2. Ashurst Wood Primary School, Ashurstwood Ashurst Wood Primary School had 28 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 20 of these were offered places. This means 8 or 28.6% did not get a place.

3. Sheddingdean Community Primary School, Burgess Hill Sheddingdean Community Primary School had 36 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 9 or 25% did not get a place.

4. Lindfield Primary Academy, Lindfield Lindfield Primary Academy had 114 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 87 of these were offered places. This means 27 or 23.7% did not get a place.