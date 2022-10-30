Oversubscribed schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas: The 23 primary schools that are the hardest to get into
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in the South East this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas are the hardest to get into.