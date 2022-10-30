Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas are the hardest to get into.

1. Thakeham Primary School, Storrington Thakeham Primary School had 27 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 12 or 44.4% did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Laurels Primary School, Durrington The Laurels Primary School had 43 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means 15 or 34.9% did not get a place. Photo: The Laurels Primary School Photo Sales

3. Elm Grove Primary School, Worthing Elm Grove Primary School had 44 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 15 or 34.1% did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Worthing St Mary’s Catholic Primary School had 41 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 12 or 29.3% did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales