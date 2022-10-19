Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which East Sussex secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Cavendish School, Eastbourne Cavendish School had 229 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 116 of these were offered places. This means 113 or 49.3% did not get a place.

2. St Catherine's College, Eastbourne St Catherine's College had 296 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 209 of these were offered places. This means 87 or 29.4% did not get a place.

3. St Richard's Catholic College, Bexhill St Richard's Catholic College had 272 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 204 of these were offered places. This means 68 or 25% did not get a place.

4. Heathfield Community College, Heathfield Heathfield Community College had 298 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 227 of these were offered places. This means 71 or 23.8% did not get a place.