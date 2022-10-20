Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which West Sussex secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham St Philip Howard Catholic School had 278 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 180 of these were offered places. This means 98 or 35.3% did not get a place.

2. Ifield Community College, Ifield Ifield Community College had 282 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 186 of these were offered places. This means 96 or 34% did not get a place.

3. St Oscar Romero Catholic School, Goring-by-Sea St Oscar Romero Catholic School had 255 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 170 of these were offered places. This means 85 or 33.3% did not get a place.

4. St Wilfrid's Catholic School, Crawley St Wilfrid's Catholic School had 251 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 173 of these were offered places. This means 78 or 31.1% did not get a place.