Oxford International College Brighton students pen award-winning essays
The John Locke Institute’s essay competition is open to students across the world. Each essay is judged by a panel of senior academics from universities including Oxford and Princeton.
Osman M, Year 13 student, OIC Brighton said: "Attending the John Locke Awards Ceremony was an incredibly enriching experience, made even more special by the presence of distinguished guests, including Liz Truss."
Tess St Clair-Ford, Principal, OIC Brighton, said: “Our student’s remarkable achievement not only highlights their academic excellence, it showcases the depth of their critical thinking and writing skills that they have developed during their time at the college. We are tremendously proud of them.”
To learn more about OIC Brighton, visit https://www.oicbrighton.com/