Parade celebrates Chichester students’ firefighter training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten young people have successfully completed the latest GRIT course run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course aims to promote personal resilience, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships and build healthy communities.

During the course, the pupils, aged 11-13, from Chichester High School, Chichester Free School, and Bishop Luffa took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities to support their social and emotional development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday (28 March) at Bogor Regis Fire Station in front of their proud families.

Ten young people have successfully completed the latest GRIT course

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Service Delivery, Andy Piller, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our latest GRIT students and watch them demonstrate their new skills.

“Throughout the course they have developed their teamworking, communication skills, and confidence by taking part in a range of drills and challenges inspired by the role of a firefighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have all worked really hard and should be very proud of themselves.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “I would like to congratulate the young people who completed our latest GRIT course. These courses are run by our Targeted Education Team and make a huge difference to young people who struggle with their confidence and personal resilience. The team provides a safe and supportive environment with positive role models to support the young people as individuals and their wider communities.”

People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education programmes at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/