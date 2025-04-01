Parade celebrates Chichester students’ firefighter training

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
Ten young people have successfully completed the latest GRIT course run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The course aims to promote personal resilience, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships and build healthy communities.

During the course, the pupils, aged 11-13, from Chichester High School, Chichester Free School, and Bishop Luffa took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities to support their social and emotional development.

A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday (28 March) at Bogor Regis Fire Station in front of their proud families.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Service Delivery, Andy Piller, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our latest GRIT students and watch them demonstrate their new skills.

“Throughout the course they have developed their teamworking, communication skills, and confidence by taking part in a range of drills and challenges inspired by the role of a firefighter.

“They have all worked really hard and should be very proud of themselves.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “I would like to congratulate the young people who completed our latest GRIT course. These courses are run by our Targeted Education Team and make a huge difference to young people who struggle with their confidence and personal resilience. The team provides a safe and supportive environment with positive role models to support the young people as individuals and their wider communities.”

People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education programmes at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/

