Parents at West Sussex primary school feel let down after announcement of consultation on possible closure

Parents of pupils at a Mid Sussex primary school feel let down by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) after a consultation was announced about a possible closure.

The WSCC consultation is on a proposal to close Twineham C.E. Primary School in Church Lane, near Hickstead, with effect from August 31, 2026.

WSCC said demand for places at the 105-capacity school has been declining, with only 48 pupils on roll in the summer term 2025.

The consultation is at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/twineham. WSCC encourages residents to voice any concerns via the consultation.

West Sussex County Council is inviting people to have a say on proposals to close Twineham CE Primary School. Photo: Contributed

Parents contacted the Middy to say the ‘once thriving’ school had experienced a ‘rocky period’ recently, adding that many long-standing teachers and around half the pupils left. They said some pupils struggled to cope with ‘constant changes’.

Parent Nicola Brotherton said: “Twineham School is the only school in the area, which has low numbers. All the surrounding schools are virtually full to capacity. The school itself is an idyllic, rural, beautiful setting and the problem is not low demand in the area. The problem has been parents and staff leaving due to dissatisfaction with how issues were dealt with. The school was very popular and full when my son started there but over 40 children left in the past two years even before the council announced the proposed closure, which caused a panic and more people to leave.”

Nicola said that during this ‘rocky’ period the council did not address the issues of why so many were leaving and said the school was left to decline. She said it was not until summer 2025 that the council announced the consultation due to the decline in numbers.

Parents said the small school has an outdoor classroom, which is used for forest school sessions and is a ‘haven’ for children who would otherwise not be able to attend school due to sensory issues. They believe a larger setting could be too much for them.

Parents have called the school a ‘haven’ for children who would otherwise not be able to attend school due to sensory issues. Photo: Contributed

One parent of a child with Special Educational Needs (SEN) said: “For children with SEN, small schools like Twineham offer the nurturing space they desperately need to thrive. If Twineham closes, families and future families will be left with few, if any, realistic options. Local mainstream schools are already oversubscribed in certain year groups, too large, or unable to meet children’s additional needs. Meanwhile, waiting lists for special schools are impossibly long. Parents across the UK are being left to choose between inappropriate placements or no schooling at all. There is a huge and growing need for small, nurturing school environments where every child can be seen, supported, and valued. Instead of closing schools like Twineham, we should be investing in them – protecting the very spaces that provide inclusion, stability, and hope for families who need it most.”

Parents added that the area is attracting new families from Brighton and London, and is not far from two planned major housing developments.

Parent Milli said: “The proposed closure of Twineham school seems very shortsighted alongside the recent consent for a further 200 homes at Foxhole Lane in Bolney and the potential development of 2,500 homes in Sayers Common. Closure of a rural school would inevitably result in some families undertaking longer commutes to school, and as Twineham is not well served by public transport links it is likely these will be by car. This does not align with the Council’s ambitions relating to climate change.”

Some parents also feel the consultation document is laid out in a way that attempts to paint a picture of low need in the area to try to justify the closure.

Twineham offers forest school sessions. Photo: Contributed

Parent Sarah said: “The school is so welcoming and community based. It is like a little family and all the children really do look out for one another. It’s just a lovely feeling. Also, the grounds are such a massive selling point for the school, because at my son’s previous school the playground was a car park. So to go from that to a really rural school was lovely. The teaching level is also really good quality and being such a small school means they get to know the children so well. Twineham’s offering really appeals to those who don’t necessarily fit in well, into a very busy and loud standard primary experience. I find that is the saddest part because these children have finally found a setting where they’re happy to go and the council are going to take that away.”

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, WSCC, has said: “It is important that our schools remain viable moving forward and are able to deliver good outcomes for pupils. I understand that the proposed closure of a school is extremely emotive, especially for present and past pupils, parents and carers, staff and the local community. Alternatives including federation or amalgamation with other primary schools and academisation have all been explored, but the council’s review determined these were not viable for Twineham CE Primary School.

“The consultation offers the opportunity for people to express their views on the proposal to close the school. I will consider all the views put forward during the consultation period before taking a decision on whether to proceed with the statutory process to close the school.”

WSCC said it would take steps to minimise disruption to education while the consultation is ongoing and said meetings with staff, parents and carers have been arranged. WSCC asked for all consultation responses to be submitted before the consultation’s closing time of 11.55pm on Thursday, October 16. Visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/twineham.