Parents’ joy as Horsham specialist school opens

Parents have spoken of their relief and joy after their children secured places at a new school in Horsham specifically aimed at supporting young people with autism.

Aurora Vincent House School, in North Parade, will open its doors on Friday (September 5), providing a nurturing and inclusive environment designed specifically for neurodivergent learners aged 11 to 16.

Headteacher Rob Walton said: “Interest has been incredibly high, so much so that more than half the young people starting with us this week come from within a three-mile radius of the school.”

Prior to opening, the school has been working closely with parents to create a calm, safe and supportive space that helps reduce anxiety and encourages learning. Alongside the teaching staff is a team of therapists offering occupational, speech and language and psychological support.

Lynsey Richardson with daughter April

Rob said: “There’s been a great buzz around the opening and we’re all very excited about welcoming our first intake. Our school is very much about being neuro-affirmative which means celebrating our students’ differences and creating the right environment so they can flourish both mentally and academically. By doing this, we’re also able to identify and support students who may have been masking or camouflaging for significant period of their lives.”

Lynsey Richardson, from Horsham, whose daughter April is autistic, dyslexic and has ADHD, said: “When I got the call to say April had been given a place, I cried tears of joy and relief.

“After such a long journey, it felt like a huge weight had been lifted. For so long, we’ve watched April working so hard to keep up while quietly struggling with anxiety, sensory challenges and the effort of masking. Knowing she will now be in a specialist setting, with staff who understand autism, ADHD and dyslexia, gives us real reassurance.

“We hope this environment will allow April to feel safe, valued and confident, so she can embrace her strengths, manage her needs, and leave school with the skills and belief to reach her full potential.”

Rob Walton, Headteacher at Aurora Vincent House School

Parent Hayley Kenway, from Horsham, said: “Two years ago, we were aware that secondary school was looming, and we knew our daughter wouldn’t thrive in a mainstream setting. However, we couldn’t find a suitable local provision.

“Then, Vincent House landed on our doorstep, and it felt like the stars aligned. The priority given to the young people’s well-being and safety was exactly what we’d been seeking. Knowing that she will be supported to recognise and value her unique strengths that she brings to the world as an autistic individual with ADHD is everything we want for her.

“We feel very fortunate to have Vincent House - a desperately-needed provision in the local area. Our daughter is excited for secondary school rather than anxious and avoidant. This will have a huge positive impact on family life.”

Parent Mandy Gibb from Surrey, whose 14-year-old daughter is autistic and has serious associated mental health difficulties, said she’d been searching for the right setting for her for several months without success until she heard about Vincent House.

She said: “From our first contact with the school, I knew that Vincent House would be perfect for my daughter. Both my daughter and I are very excited and hopeful that Vincent House and the amazing team there will be able to give her exactly what she needs to begin to heal and realise her incredible potential.”