Parents rate Worthing nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries in South East England

Parents have rated The Nursery School Worthing as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 2,478 early years settings in South East England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top twenty nurseries in South East England have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

The Nursery School Worthing

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Worthing and the surrounding area, go to: Nurseries Worthing Area | Find Childcare in Worthing Area | 481 Reviews

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to congratulate The Nursery School Worthingon being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Catherine Potton, operations director of The Nursery School Worthing said: “We are incredibly proud to have received a Top 20 Day Nursery award. A recognition that truly reflects the passion, dedication and love that go into everything we do at The Nursery School Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of our ethos is a belief in the power of play and the importance of creating environments where children thrive. This award is a celebration of our commitment to delivering an exceptional early years education through an innovative, child-centred curriculum; one that inspires imagination, encourages curiosity and lays strong foundations for lifelong learning.

This recognition also means the world to our team. Our staff are the heartbeat of our nursery – highly skilled, deeply caring, and relentlessly committed to giving children the very best start in life. For them, this award is a proud moment; a reminder that their hard work, care and creativity are making a meaningful difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.

More than anything, this award is a reflection of the strong partnerships we build with families, the joy we see in the children’s faces each day, and the shared belief that early education should be full of wonder, exploration and belonging.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us, we’re honoured and excited for what’s to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see The Nursery School Worthing reviews go to The Nursery School Worthing, 12 Manor Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 3RT | 20 Reviews

For a full list of all regional and national winners: daynurseries.co.uk 2025 Top 20 Nursery Awards