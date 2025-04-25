Pauline Quirke Academy comes to Bexhill Academy – free open day for budding performers

By Juan Bishop
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Bexhill Academy is delighted to be the new home of the Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) in Bexhill, offering professional performing arts training to young people aged 6–18. PQA will now be running its Bexhill sessions using our excellent facilities, giving local children and teenagers the chance to explore acting, musical theatre and filmmaking in a supportive, high-quality environment.

As part of their arrival in Bexhill, PQA have generously offered two scholarships for Bexhill Academy students — a fantastic opportunity for young people in our school community to access specialist performing arts provision.

Dr Craig Neal, Headteacher at Bexhill Academy, said:

“We are incredibly proud to provide a space where young people can explore their creativity and confidence. Hosting PQA Bexhill adds real value to our community and reflects our wider belief in creating the best opportunities for all.”

To celebrate the launch, PQA Bexhill will be holding a Free Open Day at Bexhill Academy on Friday 16 May 2025, from 17:00 to 20:15. Open to children aged 6–18, the event is a chance to take part in fun, high-energy workshops and discover what makes PQA unique.

BOOK YOUR PLACE:

www.pqacademy.com/academies/?q=Bexhill

Select Friday 16 May 17:00 – 20:15 to register.

PQA’s programme helps young performers build skills on stage and screen, while also developing teamwork, resilience and self-belief. Their blend of creativity and encouragement makes it an excellent addition to the wider learning opportunities in our area.

Bexhill Academy is proud to support a thriving and inclusive community — and we look forward to welcoming families to the open day next month.

