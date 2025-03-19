Pebsham Primary Academy Shines at Ofsted Inspection

OFSTED inspectors have recognised Pebsham Primary Academy as a "Good" school across all areas, following a thorough inspection in January 2025.

The report highlighted the school's commitment to developing well-rounded students, emphasising personal growth, community awareness, and diversity.

Notably, inspectors commended the school's inclusive SEND support and its innovative "beach school" curriculum, which leverages the local coastal environment for enriching learning experiences.

Head teacher Mike Benton expressed pride in the staff's dedication and has said; ‘The staff and governors at Pebsham Primary Academy are extremely proud of the Ofsted report.

'It reflects the exceptional education we provide for all of our children and reflects the journey we have been on in the last two years in striving to provide the best for our children.

'We would like to thank parents, governors and TKAT for their ongoing and valued support’.