Pevensey pupils lead the way in nationwide learning challenge

Pupils from an East Sussex Primary School are celebrating their success after taking part in a nationwide maths and English challenge. 113 children from Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School received awards following their participation in Discovery Education’s DoodleLearning Spring Challenge. The popular digital learning event is celebrating its most successful year yet, after tens of thousands of children across the UK took part during the Easter school holidays.

The DoodleLearning Spring Challenge helps keep children motivated by encouraging them to practise maths and English for just a few minutes each day, using Doodle’s innovative learning programmes. Part of the Discovery Education family of services, the DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish apps are designed to be used little and often, both at home and in the classroom – making them ideal for school holiday learning.

Pupils from over 600 UK primary schools took part in this year’s challenge by using DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish throughout the month of April. Children who completed the challenge were rewarded with special certificates and badges, presented by their teachers in school.

Luke Paramor, Headteacher at Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School said:

Pupils from Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School

“I am so impressed that so many of our children completed the Doodle Challenge. We can really see the benefits of the programme on reinforcing their learning in school.”

Charity Lisko, Discovery Education’s Vice President for International Product, Curriculum and Content said:

“Congratulations to all pupils from Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School who took part in this year’s DoodleLearning Spring Challenge. We love helping you extend your learning beyond the classroom and we hope you will continue your streaks by joining us for our live Summer Challenge!”

Designed to be used for just 10 minutes a day, Discovery Education’s DoodleMaths and Doodle English programmesuse the latest advances in learning and motivational psychology to raise attainment and boost confidence. Giving children a personalised learning programme tailored to their needs, the apps are proven to improve confidence and ability. Filled with thousands of interactive exercises, they explore numeracy and literacy in a fun, approachable way, giving children core skills they can use in the classroom and beyond.

Discovery Education’s DoodleLearning programmes have been shown to significantly enhance academic progression and have been used by over one million children in the U.K. and around the world.

Find out more about how DoodleLearning’s award winning apps can help you as a parent or teacher at www.doodlelearning.com.

Discovery Education is the creator of essential learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Explore Discovery Education’s award-winning digital learning services at www.discoveryeducation.co.uk.