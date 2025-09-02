Physiotherapy lecturer wins national ‘Educator of the Year’ award

A lecturer at the University of Chichester has been named 'Educator of the Year' by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) student recognition awards.

Delyth Beaton, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, who has worked at the university for four years, described Physiotherapy as ‘a wonderful profession’ and added: “Teaching is an addiction - watching students suddenly link theory to practice when out on placement is a welcome reward for the hard work the entire university team puts in.”

Delyth worked as a physiotherapist in the NHS and abroad for more than 10 years before taking on an academic role at the university. She now works part-time as a paediatric physiotherapist as well as lecturing.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the CSP Educator of the Year award,” she said. “Thank you to my colleagues who also dedicate precious time and demonstrate utmost commitment to student and peer education.

A spokesperson for the CSP said: “This award recognises Delyth as an adaptable and creative educator who is highly attuned to how each student learns best. The awards panel felt that she is an excellent leader and role model.”

Delyth was nominated by an MSc Physiotherapy student who she worked closely with during her placement, combining the skills she loves - learning to educate and developing clinical skills when working with children.

“The diversity of the profession is the most attractive thing about being a physiotherapist - no day is the same, and working with children and their families is both challenging and rewarding,” she said.

Head of the School of Nursing and Allied Health, Dr Nita Muir, said “We are thrilled that Delyth is receiving this nationally recognised professional award for her outstanding support and commitment to student learning, both within clinical practice and across the university.”