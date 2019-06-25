PICTURE GALLERY: Big 60 at Bushy Wood
Hundreds of scouts, cubs, brownies, beavers and guides took part in the 60th birthday celebrations at Bushy Wood Activity Centre at the weekend.
Photographer Jon Rigby went along as they took part in a wide of range of activities.
The Big 60 Birthday for Bushy Wood Scout Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190624-085836008
The Big 60 Birthday for Bushy Wood Scout Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190624-085920008
The Big 60 Birthday for Bushy Wood Scout Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190624-085909008
The Big 60 Birthday for Bushy Wood Scout Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190624-085858008
