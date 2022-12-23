Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pictures: Pumpkin Patch nursery returns to Worthing nursing home to spread Christmas cheer

Pumpkin Patch Worthing staff and children were excited to return to visit their neighbours at Hollywynd Residential Home to spread some Christmas cheer. Before the Covid pandemic, the children were regularly taken to visit residents at the home and they had built some wonderful relationships.

By Elaine Hammond
14 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 11:37am

On Thursday, December 22, the nursery was able to return, in time for Christmas. The children sang some Christmas songs and took along some biscuits they had baked as a gift.

The visit was combined with the Pumpkin Patch Reindeer Dash, raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, the nursery's chosen charity of the year. Evie Tosswell, marketing assistant, said: "The children enjoyed wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers whilst delivering homemade cards to our neighbours."

1. Pumpkin Patch Worthing at Christmas

Pumpkin Patch Nursery staff and children visiting Hollywynd Residential Home to sing carols and deliver homemade biscuits

Photo: S Robards SR2212222

Photo Sales

2. Pumpkin Patch Worthing at Christmas

Hollywynd residents enjoying the visit from Pumpkin Patch Nursery staff and children

Photo: S Robards SR2212222

Photo Sales

3. Pumpkin Patch Worthing at Christmas

Pumpkin Patch Nursery staff and children visiting Hollywynd Residential Home to sing carols and deliver homemade biscuits

Photo: S Robards SR2212222

Photo Sales

4. Pumpkin Patch Worthing at Christmas

Pumpkin Patch Nursery staff and children visiting Hollywynd Residential Home to sing carols and deliver homemade biscuits

Photo: S Robards SR2212222

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us