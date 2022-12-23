Pictures: Pumpkin Patch nursery returns to Worthing nursing home to spread Christmas cheer
Pumpkin Patch Worthing staff and children were excited to return to visit their neighbours at Hollywynd Residential Home to spread some Christmas cheer. Before the Covid pandemic, the children were regularly taken to visit residents at the home and they had built some wonderful relationships.
On Thursday, December 22, the nursery was able to return, in time for Christmas. The children sang some Christmas songs and took along some biscuits they had baked as a gift.
The visit was combined with the Pumpkin Patch Reindeer Dash, raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, the nursery's chosen charity of the year. Evie Tosswell, marketing assistant, said: "The children enjoyed wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers whilst delivering homemade cards to our neighbours."