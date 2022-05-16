Pioneering research at University of Chichester recognised internationally

28/11/2018 University of Chichester All Rights Reserved - Helen Yates- T: +44 (0)7790805960 Local copyright law applies to all print & online usage. Fees charged will comply with standard space rates and usage for that country, region or state.

The Research Excellence Framework, known as the REF, classified 86 per cent of its outputs as internationally renowned.

A further 12 per cent was recognised as world-leading – the highest mark set by the assessment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The REF, which is conducted every seven or eight years, measures the quality of research in UK higher education, with 157 British universities participating.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said that “the REF results reflect Chichester’s growing reputation for excellent research that is having a real impact on people’s lives worldwide.

She added: “I am delighted to see the increase in percentage in staff submitting to the REF, which is a powerful indication of the University’s flourishing research culture.”

Some of the research pioneered at the University of Chichester has revealed that video gamers face the same level of psychological pressure as pro-athletes, while another study found that drumming for an hour a week can help autistic children learn more effectively in school.

Recently its academics developed gender and age neutral tests for those hoping to join the British Armed Forces.

The entry standards focus more on functional fitness to mimic closely the physical stresses soldiers face on the battlefield.

Results in History and English and Creative Writing underlined that Chichester academics are achieving internationally excellent or world-leading contributions in their fields.

The REF results this year were judged in ten core areas by experts from the UK and worldwide, providing a national picture of the value of research undertaken at British universities.

Among the subjects which the university had the strongest results were ‘Sport’, which was deemed 73 per cent internationally excellent or world-leading, ‘English and Creative Writing which was judged to be 68 per cent internationally excellent or world-leading and ‘History’ which measured at 66 per cent internationally excellent or world-leading.

Professor Simeon Keates, the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor said: “Research is central to everything that we do here Chichester.