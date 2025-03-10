Pitch perfect performances at Collyers: student shows 'ambitious' and 'professional'

After hours of rehearsal and dedication, Collyer’s Music Practitioners students recently performed a series of live performances, creating a full week of lunchtime entertainment for their peers and Collyer’s staff. The students repeatedly put on outstanding shows, highlighting their passion, talent, and musical ability.

Students from the second year of the course were either playing fervently in bands formed in their Music Practitioners class or setting up the PA equipment and providing live sound engineering as part of the skilled tech’ team. The performances also featured guitars kindly donated by Fender, one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers.

The second-year students were exhilarated to take on the challenge of selecting their own songs and PA equipment to a brief, before working towards the final performances. This provided an excellent opportunity for the group to utilise their skills, developed over their time at Collyer’s.

Head of Music and Music Practitioners Dan Page said: “It is always a highlight of the year when our students perform live, especially knowing how much hard work has gone on beforehand to ensure the performances run on time with professional etiquette on handling equipment, engaging with the audience, and quality sound engineering.

“Not only were these ambitious performances successful, they were also incredibly beneficial in preparing for the upcoming end of year shows after Easter.”