To kick start Children’s Mental Health Week activity, Place2Be and BAFTA have today (February 4) revealed Olivia Colman as a special guest of support for their virtual primary and secondary school assemblies.

With the theme of “Growing Together” Olivia Colman, alongside a host of stars including Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse, Lindsey Russell, Kit Young and Kia Pegg lent their support by talking to young people about well-being and emotional growth, as well as sharing personal experiences and advice.

The theme of this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is “Growing Together”, which encourages children and young people to reflect on how much they have grown and how they can help others to grow.

The assemblies focus on this theme through some simple activities that pupils can try in class or at home.

The vast majority of staff working in UK schools (95%) have witnessed increased levels of pupil anxiety since the start of the school year, in contrast to a normal autumn term before the pandemic.

Those surveyed have also seen an increased prevalence of other mental health issues among pupils this school year, with 86% noting an increase in low self-esteem, 76% in depression and 68% in sustained feelings of anger.

For staff working in secondary schools, 72% have noticed an increase in self harm, 61% in suicidal thoughts, and 56% in eating difficulties among pupils.

Chief Executive of Place2Be Catherine Roche said: “As society tries to regain a sense of normality after two challenging years, we must remember that school leaders and staff remain on the frontline, coping with all the additional needs that pupils are bringing through their gates.

“We know that with the right embedded specialist support, schools can be a fantastic place to address issues early on and promote positive mental health. There has never been a more important time to ensure that schools, and therefore children, receive the support they deserve.”

BAFTA is calling for entries for its annual Young Presenter competition, now in its seventh year, which aims to find exciting new on-screen stars and help young people develop confidence and self-esteem.

New for 2022, BAFTA is looking for two winners for the following age categories: 10-14 and 15-18. Applicants will need to create a short video on this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme ‘Growing Together’ and submit their entries by 26 April.

Previous winners have gone on to interview A-list stars at various BAFTA events, including Tom Hiddleston and BAFTA President HRH The Duke of Cambridge, as well as presenting on popular children’s television shows and at events around the world.

Olivia Colman said: “The past few years have been challenging for everyone, so it’s vital that we look after our own mental wellbeing but also find ways to support each other.

“We’re always growing, we just may not realise it.

“The most difficult growth to recognise is emotional. For Children’s Mental Health Week 2022, we’re encouraging everyone to explore how they have grown together and to celebrate how even through difficult times, with the right support we can all continue to grow and flourish.”

Oti Mabuse said: “When I struggle with day-to-day stuff or I feel a little bit overwhelmed, I know I can always talk to my mum. Sharing is important.

“I think sharing emotions, sharing how we feel – whether that’s good, bad, sad, up, down, happy or excited is important, we need to check in.”

Emma Willis added: “What I’ve learnt to do is reframe all of my negative thoughts, and put a positive spin on them.

“So when I think failure, I change it to growth. Because even if we fail, we learn, we move on from that and growth will happen.”