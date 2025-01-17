Plans to merge two West Sussex schools approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to merge two West Sussex schools have been approved by the county council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From September, Littehaven Infant School and Northolmes Junior School will combine to create an all-through primary school on the Northolmes site, in Leith View Road, Horsham.

Approval for the move was given by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, on Friday (January 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Russell also agreed that £700,000 of S106 funding should be released to pay for an necessary work at the school. Such funding is made up of contributions from developers who have been given permission to build in the area.

Northolmes Junior School. Image: Google Maps

The schools federated in September 2014 to become part of the Greenfields Federation. They share a governing body, headteacher and two assistant headteachers and both have been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

A report by Claire Hayes, the council’s assistant director for education & skills, said: “One of the Federation’s priorities was to review the budget and effectiveness of the two schools which already work closely in collaboration.

“After discussions, and with advice from [the council], the governing body has decided that creating one single educational provision on one school site would provide a more effective model of teaching and learning and address the falling demand for primary school places in the wider community area which impacts upon school budgets.”

The name of the merged school is still being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The merger aligns with the West Sussex Education & Learning Strategy 2023-2025, which promotes the reduction of surplus places and the creation of all-through primary schools to meet the changing nature of the county’s education and learning needs.

As for the Littlehaven site, Ms Hayes’ report said: “One option is to re-purpose [it] for SEND provision and this would need to be explored further through a feasibility study funded from revenue budgets.

“Should the school site not be appropriate for a special school, then the site could be sold for an alternative use which would provide a capital receipt for use for various council services.”