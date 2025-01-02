Plans to reduce the pupil intake at two West Sussex schools part of consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to reduce the pupil intake at two West Sussex schools are part of a consultation which closes on January 10.

The county council proposes to reduce the published admission numbers (PANs) for West Park Primary, in Worthing, from 120 children per year to 90; and for Trafalgar Infants, in Horsham, from 90 to 60.

The council said it had been approached by the two schools about reducing their numbers, as data suggested that there would be a surplus of places across their catchment areas.

A spokesman added: “Reducing the number of surplus places will help all schools come closer to achieving full classes and therefore reduce their financial risks, ensuring that they have the resources they require to meet the needs of their children.”

The consultation also looks at the proposed admission arrangements across the board for the school year 2026 to 2027.

To read the documents and take part in the consultation, log on to the county council’s website, or email [email protected] .